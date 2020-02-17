Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nielsen.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,226. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. Nielsen has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

