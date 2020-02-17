Brokerages Expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to announce $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. Dollar General reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

DG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.03. 1,434,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.16. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

