Brokerages Expect Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harrow Health an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.72. 138,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

