Brokerages Expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,809,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,412,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,271,000 after acquiring an additional 63,642 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

