Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.80. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

PCTY stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,907. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 141.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.43. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average is $113.73.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $62,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,507 shares of company stock worth $39,454,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 99,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

