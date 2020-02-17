Brokerages Set Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Airgain by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Airgain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Airgain by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airgain by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Airgain by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.96. 63,656 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

