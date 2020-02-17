Brokerages Set Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Price Target at $59.75

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dell during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.88. 2,107,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Dell has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. Dell’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

