Brokerages Set Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) PT at $272.86

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.37. The stock had a trading volume of 209,703 shares. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $210.13 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.