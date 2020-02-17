Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT at $115.50

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.17.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.19. 235,058 shares of the stock were exchanged. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,194,000 after purchasing an additional 332,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,943,000 after purchasing an additional 201,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 671,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 133,916 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.