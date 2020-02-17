Brookfield Asset Management’s (BAM) Buy Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.25.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management’s stock is going to split on Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

