BUZZCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $386,325.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $386,325.00 and $3.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 96.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

