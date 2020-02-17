Bytom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.03 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, LBank, RightBTC and ZB.COM. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $97.71 million and $25.03 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00757188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, RightBTC, EXX, OKEx, Gate.io, OTCBTC, BitMart, Huobi, Neraex, Kucoin, Bibox, FCoin, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, HitBTC, BigONE, CoinEx, ZB.COM and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

