Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cactus worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $5,838,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 866,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,076,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,375 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 78,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,308 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 250,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,417. Cactus Inc has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

