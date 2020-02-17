Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $0.10 price objective on the stock.
Shares of GGBXF stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Green Growth Brands has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
Green Growth Brands Company Profile
