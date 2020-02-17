Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHUF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. As of April 16, 2019, it operated 21 dispensaries in 11 states. The company is based in New York, New York.

