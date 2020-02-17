Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHUF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $6.11.
About iAnthus Capital
