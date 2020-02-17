Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $266.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $233.00 to $266.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.64.

MCO opened at $277.83 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $166.01 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

