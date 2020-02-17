Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €93.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €111.14 ($129.24).

Shares of AFX opened at €108.90 ($126.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a 12-month high of €122.10 ($141.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 57.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.77.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

