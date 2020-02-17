Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Carnival by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

