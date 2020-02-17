Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.