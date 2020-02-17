Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 406,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, COO William Goetz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $437.29 million, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

