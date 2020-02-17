carVertical (CV) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $3,599.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, carVertical has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.76 or 0.02801467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00232042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00144584 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021786 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

