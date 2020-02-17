Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 813,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

