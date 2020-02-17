CCUniverse (UVU) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 20% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $45,671.00 and $8,170.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 219.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,144,898 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.