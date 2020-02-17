CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock worth $7,648,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.