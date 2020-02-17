CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get CECONOMY AG/ADR alerts:

CECONOMY AG/ADR stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CECONOMY AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECONOMY AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.