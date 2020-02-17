Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,709 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,200 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 2,260.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 965,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 924,454 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after acquiring an additional 465,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 295,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 431,963 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

