Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) Trading Up 0.3%

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.74 ($2.65) and last traded at A$3.69 ($2.62), approximately 642,584 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 186,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.68 ($2.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19.

Get Centuria Industrial Reit alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Centuria Industrial Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.