Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,617 shares of company stock valued at $39,627,013. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. 3,081,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,540. Cerner has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.