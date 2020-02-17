Cfra Boosts Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $60.00

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target upped by Cfra from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.15 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $634,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

