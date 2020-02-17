Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $4.28 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $566.77 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 27% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.28 or 0.00044507 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and Coinbase.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.03135769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00237959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00152705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OKEx, Huobi, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

