Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after buying an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,074,000 after buying an additional 1,062,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.23. 7,106,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,731. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

