Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177,433 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,568,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

