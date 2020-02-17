Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $412.55 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $412,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 207.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,217,000 after purchasing an additional 105,064 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Public Storage by 64.9% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.77.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $232.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.76. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $199.53 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

