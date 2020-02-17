Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $593.22 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,817,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,955 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $593,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $3,268,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $212.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.03. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $158.19 and a 52 week high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

