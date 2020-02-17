Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $748.55 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,598,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,561 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $748,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watch Point Trust Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $117.33 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

