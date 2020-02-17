Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,157 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $477,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Shares of BLK opened at $565.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.