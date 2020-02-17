Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 220,868 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 220,868 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $883,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.48.

CVS opened at $71.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.