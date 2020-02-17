Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 37,749 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,749 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,202,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after buying an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $340.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $341.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

