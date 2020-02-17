Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,807,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,009,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $533,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 69.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.4% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

