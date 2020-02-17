Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 895 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $101,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,589.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,128 shares of company stock worth $78,964,848 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $192.60. The stock has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

