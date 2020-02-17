Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXY. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA FXY opened at $86.49 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $84.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.