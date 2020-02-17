Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,639.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,964,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $97.24 and a 52-week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

