Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $132.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

