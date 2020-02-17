Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

