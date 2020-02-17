Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.71.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $219.63 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $558.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $189.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

