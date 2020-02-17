China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Trading Down 6.3%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74, 140,417 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 120,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFS)

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.