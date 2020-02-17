Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cineplex to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities cut Cineplex to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut Cineplex to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

