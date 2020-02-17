Citigroup Boosts Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $193.00

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $156.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.25.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.09. 284,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69. Nice has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $182.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nice by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 51.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

