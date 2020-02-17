City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported GBX 19.90 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:CLIG traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 468.50 ($6.16). The stock had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832. City of London Investment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 375 ($4.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 475 ($6.25). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 448.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 430.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 million and a P/E ratio of 13.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

