Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 9,620,237 shares of the company traded hands. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

